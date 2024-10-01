1. Stop by the Haunted Happenings
Known as the largest celebration of Halloween in the world, Salem's Haunted Happenings kick off this year on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30pm, with a Grand Opening Parade. For the entire month of October, there are tons of events for all ages, from family movie nights and witch hat decorating contests to psychic readings and the official Halloween Costume Ball. The Haunted Happenings Marketplace takes over Salem Common and Derby Square every weekend from 10am–8pm with different local vendors, live performances and more fun for all ages.