Learn more about Salem by booking tickets for a historic museum or walking tour. The Witch House (310 1/2 Essex St. 978-744-8815) is actually the Jonathan Corwin House, home of the judge who presided over the Salem witch trials of 1692. The striking black house is the only structure you can visit in Salem with direct ties to the historic atrocity. Take a self-guided tour between 10am–5pm. Witch Dungeon Museum (16 Lynde St. 978-741-3570) is one of the most exciting experiences in Salem, offering re-enactments of the Salem Witch Trials and tours of the dungeon. The Salem Witch Trials Memorial (24 Liberty St.) is an affecting memorial to the 20 victims of the witch trials of 1692. Visitors will read words of the accused taken directly from court transcripts, inscripted on the stone threshold of the memorial but cut off in mid-sentence, representing lives cut short. Salem Night Tour (127 Essex St. 978-741-1170) invites anybody brave enough to walk the haunted streets to hear ghost stories while learning about the history of some of the city's oldest sites. Candlelit Ghostly Walking Tour (288 Derby St, 978-740-2929) is another great walking tour that takes you around some of Salem’s most haunted locations.