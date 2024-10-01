Subscribe
Salem Witch House with tourists
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best things to do in Salem, MA for Halloween

From spooky shops to popular food haunts, here's your guide to the Witch City during Halloween season.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Written by: Katie McAleer
You've picked your pumpkin, visited a haunted place near Boston and even checked out the scariest haunted houses in New England. But if you want to really embrace spooky season, Witch City is the place to be. Less than one hour from Boston, Salem is the absolute busiest in October, but if you plan ahead, there's no place like it. Leave your car at home: City officials advise visitors to take the commuter rail or a ferry boat, or use a free satellite parking lot to shuttle into town. You'll want to purchase tickets for events and experiences in advance and make dinner reservations as soon as possible—and read on to plan your perfect Halloween trip to Salem this October. 

1. Stop by the Haunted Happenings

Photograph: Shutterstock / Heidi Besen

Known as the largest celebration of Halloween in the world, Salem's Haunted Happenings kick off this year on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30pm, with a Grand Opening Parade. For the entire month of October, there are tons of events for all ages, from family movie nights and witch hat decorating contests to psychic readings and the official Halloween Costume Ball. The Haunted Happenings Marketplace takes over Salem Common and Derby Square every weekend from 10am–8pm with different local vendors, live performances and more fun for all ages.

2. Immerse yourself in history

Photograph: Shutterstock / Ale Volpi

The tragic Salem Witch Trials of 1692, when hundreds of people were accused of witchcraft and 20 were executed, is unfortunately what put the city on the map. (Besides the quaint downtown, beautiful harbor and proximity to Boston, of course.) Nowadays, visitors can learn about the area’s sordid past by visiting local landmarks and museums pertaining to the infamous colonial hysteria. Among the must-see sites are Old Burying Point Cemetery, one of the oldest graveyards in the U.S. where the judges involved in the Salem Witch Trials are buried, and the Salem Witch Trials Memorial (24 Liberty St.) that overlooks it. The stone memorial features benches in honor of each victim and a threshold inscripted with words of the accused taken directly from court transcripts, cut off mid-sentence to represent lives cut short. Visitors often leave flowers on the benches after reading. Proctor’s Ledge Memorial at Gallows Hill marks the (now residential) spot thought to be where 19 of the 20 victims were hanged.

3. Book a walking tour or visit a historic museum

Photograph: Courtesy Destination Salem

Learn more about Salem by booking tickets for a historic museum or walking tour. The Witch House (310 1/2 Essex St. 978-744-8815) is actually the Jonathan Corwin House, home of the judge who presided over the Salem witch trials of 1692. The striking black house is the only structure you can visit in Salem with direct ties to the historic atrocity. Take a self-guided tour between 10am–5pm. Witch Dungeon Museum (16 Lynde St. 978-741-3570) is one of the most exciting experiences in Salem, offering re-enactments of the Salem Witch Trials and tours of the dungeon. The Salem Witch Trials Memorial (24 Liberty St.) is an affecting memorial to the 20 victims of the witch trials of 1692. Visitors will read words of the accused taken directly from court transcripts, inscripted on the stone threshold of the memorial but cut off in mid-sentence, representing lives cut short. Salem Night Tour (127 Essex St. 978-741-1170) invites anybody brave enough to walk the haunted streets to hear ghost stories while learning about the history of some of the city's oldest sites. Candlelit Ghostly Walking Tour (288 Derby St, 978-740-2929) is another great walking tour that takes you around some of Salem’s most haunted locations.

4. Grab a bite to eat at a local haunt

Photograph: Shutterstock / Wangkun Jia

 

The North Shore is home to excellent restaurants, including several fun options in Salem. Howling Wolf Taqueria (76 Lafayette St. 978-744-9653) is known for massive burritos and shareable "wolf bites," like avocado fries and ceviche. Bambolina (288 Derby St. 978-594-8709) is a local's favorite for Neapolitan pizza. It does walk-in seating for parties under 8 and also offers pizza to-go. Mercy Tavern (148 Derby St. 978-741-4436) is a cozy, eclectic pub situated near the harbor with live music on the weekends and comfort food made with New England ingredients, such as pumpkin ravioli with fried leeks and broccoli rabe and a fun lobster roll dressed up with roasted corn, caramelized shallots and bacon aioli.

5. Visit a witch shop

Photograph: Shutterstock / Yingna Cai

Salem is packed year-round with thrillseekers. Travelers can explore witch shops, get a psychic reading or take a tour of one of the many haunted sites through the city. We definitely recommend checking out a few of the famous witch shops: HausWitch Home + Healing (144 Washington St. 978-594-8950) is a well-curated shop full of witchy and products by independent makers from around New England. It also serves as the HQ for a modern metaphysical lifestyle brand which offers inclusive, in-person events and personal rainbow aura photos in-shop. The Coven's Cottage (190 Essex St. 978-498-4939) is a family-owned witchcraft shop focused on nature-based pagan traditions. It also stocks original artwork, jewelry and other artisan products. Crow Haven Corner (125 Essex St. 978-745-8763) is the oldest witch shop in Salem, owned by the love clairvoyant Lorelei who was featured on an episode of The Bachelorette.

6. Check out a local craft taproom

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

Maybe the only thing that early colonists in Salem were really good at (besides accusing innocent people of witchcraft) was making booze. Today, the city has revived this local tradition, boasting a number of brewing businesses that crank out craft New England beverages for adult consumption. Beer fanatics should not miss the original location of Notch Brewing, situated near the harbor with a year-round beer garden. (It also has a taproom in Brighton.) The brewery is known for European-style lagers and ales with daydrinking-friendly alcohol-byvolume, though it also offers hoppy options. Hard cider aficionados should pay a visit to Far From The Tree for drinks like the neon-green October release, Ectoplasm, made with bell peppers, kiwi and jalapeño; as well as cider experiments exclusive to the taproom. And if you’re feeling some spirits, be sure to do a tour and tasting at Deacon Giles Distillery, named after a local villian of the Temperance Movement.

7. See some weird and wonderful art

Photograph: Courtesy Peabody Essex Museum

Looking to incorporate some eerie art into your Salem itinerary? The Salem Art Gallery at the Satanic Temple (64 Bridge St.) is a funeral parlor-turned-public space "dedicated to witch-hunts, Satanism, and moral panics." Here, you’ll find permanent fixtures like the infamous Baphomet monument, a library dedicated to the occult and plenty of merch. If you’re looking to take a more mainstream route, the acclaimed Peabody Essex Museum (161 Essex St. 978-745-9500) is full of interesting objects and artifacts, including much art related to the history of 1692 (a self-guided, narrated walking tour is including with the price of admission). Also on view through February 2025 is an exhibit called Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic, and Mediums.

8. Enjoy live entertainment at Gulu-Gulu Cafe

The Gulu-Gulu Cafe perfectly embodies the funky little slice of bohemia that is present-day Salem. Part sandwich shop, part coffee-and-beer bar and part live music venue, Gulu-Gulu simultaneously feeds your inner artist and your stomach from morning through night. Take a seat inside or on the patio (right in front of the Bewitched statue), and order up a fresh crêpe, gourmet sandwich or some snacks, like spiced pickled eggs or Hermelin, a marinated brie served with bread. This place is made for prime people-watching, so be sure to grab a coffee (spiked or sober) or seasonal adult beverage from the extensive list. As far as entertainment goes, you can expect to find live bands, old-school vinyl nights, drag brunch on Sundays and open mics on the jam-packed calendar of eclectic events.

9. Explore where "Hocus Pocus" was filmed

Photograph: Olivia Vanni

Are you a Hocus Pocus fan? (Who isn’t?!) The 1993 Disney cult classic was filmed in various locations throughout Salem, many of which you can see for yourself and totally nerd out. Retrace the steps of Thackery and Emily Binx from the flick's "Salem Village," which is the real Pioneer Village. Old Town Hall will put a spell on you as you remember the bewitching performance the Sanderson Sisters gave there; and Allison’s house is really The Ropes Mansion, and will be decked out in full Halloween decor just like in the movie. Before you embark on your adventure and live out all of your Hocus Pocus fantasies, be sure to check the business hours for each spot. (Also note that Max and Dani’s house is a private residence—you can casually walk by it and quietly admire its exterior, but please don’t pester the owners).

10. Book a hotel for the weekend

Photograph: Courtesy Hawthorne House

There is so much to do in Salem during Halloween season. If you really want to experience Salem, stay for a couple nights. Accommodations fill up quickly so make your reservations asap. The Merchant (148 Washington St, 978-745-8100) is a Lark Hotel, conveniently located right downtown. Walk to all the witch shops, great restaurants and plenty of nearby tours and museums. The Hotel Salem (209 Essex St. 978-451-4950) is also in the heart of downtown Salem. This boutique hotel is a great choice if you want to be right in the thick of all the excitement. They have a restaurant on the first floor and a seasonal rooftop bar and restaurant. The Hawthorne House (18 Washington Sq. 978-744-4080) is one of the most historic hotels in Salem. Established in the 1920s, this elegant hotel is conveniently located downtown and has two dining options on-site.

