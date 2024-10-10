Stay in the city and get your gourd on Wednesday, Oct. 16, when Time Out Market Boston hosts a festive night of pumpkin carving. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty: The winning design will earn the artist a Time Out Market gift card. Space is limited for this hands-on workshop so be sure to reserve your spot. Tickets are $35 and include a gorgeous gourd, all the tools you’ll need to design it and a $10 credit to use at the Time Out Market bars or vendors.
As the crisp autumn breeze is telling you, New England is heading full steam into fall—when the foliage becomes fiery and the apple cider pipes hot. There are countless activities to allow you to bask in the beauty of the season, and pumpkin picking is a must-do for locals and visitors alike. Ditch the pre-picked varieties at the grocery store checkout counter and head to one of these local farms near Boston, where you can hitch a ride on a wagon and choose your own stylish squash. Here's where to go for the gourds in Boston.
