Whether your vibe is fun and family-friendly or suggestive of scary, Time Out Market Boston has a festive event for you. The Fenway food hall is going all out in October with on-theme drag brunch and pop-up markets, a pumpkin carving class, Ciderfest and more! Save the date for the market's annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9pm; it'll put a spell on you, for sure. All paired with seasonal cocktails, beer and food from the market's many local options, Time Out Market is your cozy-season headquarters.
As one of the oldest cities in the country—and one with the prettiest fall foliage—Boston is a prime place to visit in October. The region has historic haunts you can't miss, whether it’s one of our creepy old graveyards or a verifiably spooky site with a story that would put your favorite true-crime podcast to shame. But it's not all about the fear factor around here, with family-friendly fun floating around, too.
If you want to celebrate the season without waiting for all the annual Halloween parties and events to happen, here's how to get your tricks and treats out and celebrate Halloween in Boston all October long.
