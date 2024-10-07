Spooky season has descended. Here’s how to get your thrills and chills in and around Boston this October.

As one of the oldest cities in the country—and one with the prettiest fall foliage—Boston is a prime place to visit in October. The region has historic haunts you can't miss, whether it’s one of our creepy old graveyards or a verifiably spooky site with a story that would put your favorite true-crime podcast to shame. But it's not all about the fear factor around here, with family-friendly fun floating around, too.

If you want to celebrate the season without waiting for all the annual Halloween parties and events to happen, here's how to get your tricks and treats out and celebrate Halloween in Boston all October long.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Boston