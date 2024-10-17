Subscribe
Encore Boston Harbor Spa wet area
Photograph: Courtesy Encore Boston Harbor
Photograph: Courtesy Encore Boston Harbor

The 11 best spa getaways in New England for a tranquil getaway

Relax your mind and body at these luxe wellness centers in Boston and across the region.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
The best kind of physical and mental reset involves eucalyptus-scented towels, some calming chimes, and perhaps a massage to melt away your troubles. Boston has awesome spas, but if you’re on the hunt for a relaxing weekend getaway, you’re in luck. New England is chock full of award-winning spas and wellness centers offering the latest treatments and all the time-honored classics.

Book a girls' weekend, a couple's getaway or perhaps a solo retreat at one of these New England spa resorts—all within a short drive from Boston. Pro tip: Spa gift cards are a great idea for Mother's Day, retirement presents and other occasions.

The best spa resorts in New England for a relaxing getaway

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa
Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa

How to get there: Drive 2–3 hours from Boston to Lenox, Mass. and take advantage of complimentary valet parking

Why you should visit: Escape the city and head west for the fresh air of the Berkshires. There, you’ll find the ever peaceful and idyllic Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa. With pioneering new programs, exclusive spa treatments, nourishing cuisine and world-class wellness specialists, Miraval will help you reset and recenter. Their one-of-a-kind experiences offer something for everyone: Spend time outside with horses during an Equine Meditation, embrace your spirituality with a Mysteries of the Tarot and Astrology Exploration, or unwind in the spa with their exclusive Obsidian and Sage Detoxifying Ritual body treatment.

G2O Spa + Salon

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Back Bay
  • price 4 of 4
G2O Spa + Salon
G2O Spa + Salon
Courtesy Rachel Gianatasio

How to get there: Green Line to Copley Square

Why you should visit: For any and all pampering needs, look no further than Back Bay’s G2O Spa + Salon. The 17,000-square-foot facility is the perfect one-stop-shop for all your spa, beauty, and relaxation desires. They offer innovative treatments in their Experience Room, like the Bali Revitalization Ritual, which will leave you mentally and physically recharged. Traditional massages are also on offer, including a lymphatic drainage treatment, as are add-on sessions like cold plunges and red light therapy. Before and after your treatments, you can also warm up in the steam rooms and sauna, complete with a Himalayan salt wall.

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

  • Health and beauty
The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor
The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor
Photograph: Courtesy Encore Boston Harbor

How to get there: Check out free shuttles from points around the city, including buses from Orange Line stations (Chinatown and Wellington) and a seasonal water taxi from Long Wharf.

Why you should visit: One of the most relaxing spa experiences in New England is located mere steps from the bright lights and dinging bells of slot machines. Indeed, the Spa at Encore Boston Harbor is a Forbes Five-Star rated wonder, with 19,000 square feet of treatment rooms, a sumptuous lounge area with heated loungers and pools, and much more. The signature Good Luck Ritual is a treatment meant to foster luck, prosperity, and happiness—give it a whirl before dealing in at the casino. 

Setu

Setu
Setu
Courtesy

How to get there: Drive west on Route 2 from Boston and take I-91 North to Brattleboro, Vt.

Why you should visit: A family-owned Ayurvedic retreat center just two hours from Boston in southern Vermont, the Setu’s mission is to teach the traditions of Indian medicine, yoga and meditation in support of greater wellbeing. Setu offers guests meditation retreats, spa treatments, Ayurvedic health consultations, sound meditations with pranayama, and artfully prepared Indian meals, all within a luxe sanctuary setting that allows guests to unplug, let go, and focus on their inner and outer wellness.

Mandarin Oriental Boston

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 4 of 4
Mandarin Oriental Boston
Mandarin Oriental Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Boston

How to get there: Orange Line to Back Bay or 39 bus to Ring Road @ Boylston Street 

Why you should visit:

The award-winning spa at the Mandarin Oriental provides signature wellness experiences in a serene environment, featuring a crystal steam room, vitality pools, and more. At the Mandarin, spa therapists will carve out time for a consultation with each guest to tailor their experience to the individual. The result is an experience based on a guest’s needs, with unique massage, facial and healing treatments.

Mirbeau Inn and Spa

Mirbeau Inn and Spa
Mirbeau Inn and Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Mirbeau Plymouth

How to get there: Drive south on Route 3 from Boston

Why you should visit: Let your worries melt away at the Mirbeau Plymouth, housed inside a striking French chateau. In addition to its award-winning spa services, Mirbeau offers daily complimentary instructor-led fitness classes. There’s also private training, yoga therapy, meditation, and nutrition consultations available. Guests are invited to spend ample time before and after their treatments enjoying the facility, which includes an expansive relaxation area with a heated foot pool and an outdoor aqua terrace with a whirlpool.

Cliff House Maine

Cliff House Maine
Cliff House Maine
Photograph: Courtesy Cliff House Maine

How to get there: Drive 2 hours north on I-95 from Boston to Cape Neddick (in a Volvo, if possible—the resort offers discounts for current Volvo owners!)

Why you should visit: Located on the picturesque shores of coastal Maine, Cliff House boasts captivating ocean views, luxury accommodations, and a spa showcasing the very best in wellness and beauty practices. The spa is meant to channel a transformative interplay of water, stone, earth, and sky. It serves as an oasis for guests to rejuvenate and recharge through a circuit of saunas, steam rooms, and treatment spaces. Pro tip: Explore their signature journeys like Untamed Maine, which begins with a holistic custom massage and finishes with a marine scrub and mud wrap.

Ocean & Harvest Spa

Ocean & Harvest Spa
Ocean & Harvest Spa
Photograph: Shutterstock / JTTucker

How to get there: Drive 2 hours south on I-95 from Boston to Westerly, RI

Why you should visit: Ocean & Harvest Spa at the Ocean House is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Rhode Island—and it’s among only dozens of destination spas in the world to achieve the rating. Here, guests can immerse themselves in personalized spa experiences that nod to the best of each season in New England. There are complimentary yoga and pilates classes available, as well as a saltwater lap pool to enjoy. Once a month, the spa team hosts a Wellness Wednesday seminar to help guests fine-tune their wellness journeys.

Equinox Resort & Spa

Equinox Resort & Spa
Equinox Resort & Spa
Photograph: Shutterstock / Lee Snider Photo Images

How to get there: Drive 3–4 hours west on Route 2 and I-91 North from Boston to Manchester Village, Vt.

Why you should visit: Relax and unwind in Vermont at the Equinox Golf Resort and Spa. This luxury property features local bath products and incorporates elements of Vermont’s natural beauty to create a healing, revitalizing atmosphere. Perks include a 25-yard indoor lap pool, an outdoor whirlpool, a 24-hour fitness and yoga studio, and saunas and steam rooms in the men’s and women’s locker rooms. Not sure what to book? Opt for the Diamond Luminous facial to give your skin a youthful glow.

Villa Hygge

Villa Hygge
Villa Hygge
Photograph: Courtesy Villa Hygge

How to get there: Drive 3 hours north on I-95 and NH-16 from Boston to North Conway

Why you should visit: Scandinavia, it seems, is just a three-hour drive from Boston. A luxurious Nordic spa, Villa Hygge was designed to embrace its natural surroundings with warm, natural tones that evoke a peaceful atmosphere and the serenity of the Scandinavian lifestyle. Here, wellbeing is the main priority, and guests can enjoy the benefits of a Himalayan salt lounge, experience the magic of an traditional outdoor Finnish sauna, schedule a personalized aromatherapy massage, and sample European cuisine to appreciate the art of mindful eating.

The Vanderbilt Spa

How to get there: Drive 2 hours south on Route 24 and RI-114 from Boston to Newport, RI

Why you should visit: A beautiful mix of old and new, the Vanderbilt is located in a stunning Gilded Age mansion that’s been beautifully restored and updated with modern luxuries. Designed for you to relax and restore your body and soul, the spa features saunas and steam showers for all guests. You can opt for a unique hot stone massage that uses stones washed in the waters of the Atlantic, then linger in the Tranquility Room for some peace and quiet following your treatment. 

