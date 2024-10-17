The 11 best spa getaways in New England for a tranquil getaway

Relax your mind and body at these luxe wellness centers in Boston and across the region.

The best kind of physical and mental reset involves eucalyptus-scented towels, some calming chimes, and perhaps a massage to melt away your troubles. Boston has awesome spas, but if you’re on the hunt for a relaxing weekend getaway, you’re in luck. New England is chock full of award-winning spas and wellness centers offering the latest treatments and all the time-honored classics.

Book a girls' weekend, a couple's getaway or perhaps a solo retreat at one of these New England spa resorts—all within a short drive from Boston. Pro tip: Spa gift cards are a great idea for Mother's Day, retirement presents and other occasions.