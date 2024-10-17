The 11 best spa getaways in New England for a tranquil getaway

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa
How to get there: Drive 2–3 hours from Boston to Lenox, Mass. and take advantage of complimentary valet parking
Why you should visit: Escape the city and head west for the fresh air of the Berkshires. There, you’ll find the ever peaceful and idyllic Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa. With pioneering new programs, exclusive spa treatments, nourishing cuisine and world-class wellness specialists, Miraval will help you reset and recenter. Their one-of-a-kind experiences offer something for everyone: Spend time outside with horses during an Equine Meditation, embrace your spirituality with a Mysteries of the Tarot and Astrology Exploration, or unwind in the spa with their exclusive Obsidian and Sage Detoxifying Ritual body treatment.