2017 Equity Jeff Award nominations announced

The Joseph Jefferson Committee announced the nominees on Wednesday for this year’s 49th annual Equity Wing awards, honoring productions that opened between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017. As is often the case, the list is heavy on nominations from the big suburban musical houses; this year’s leader is Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace, with 19. (Because Smokey Joe’s Café was treated as a revue rather than a musical, Drury Lane was eligible for nominations in six different acting categories—and it hit all six.)

Paramount Theatre in Aurora made a strong showing—as it has each year since the Jeff committee altered its rules in 2015 to include Aurora in its geographical boundaries—with 15 nominations, which tied it with Glencoe’s Writers Theatre, which managed the notable achievement of earning two or more nominations for each of five different productions. The Goodman Theatre led the pack inside city limits, with 14 nominations across three productions.

Porchlight Music Theatre, a musical-oriented company in the city, scored with its own unusual achievement: Because its Judy Garland bio piece End of the Rainbow was deemed a play with music and the Stephen Sondheim tuner Marry Me a Little was ruled a revue, it had shots at being nominated in three different production categories for four shows (with its productions of In the Heights and The Scottsboro Boys as musicals), and it got all four.

In the category of Solo Performance, which many years struggles to get a full count of nominees, this year there are four—all from the Greenhouse Theater Center’s yearlong “Solo Celebration!” series. And in a further quirk of the Jeff committee’s bylaws, American Blues Theater’s perennial holiday production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! returned to eligibility this year—its 15th year running—and picked up nominations for midsize production of a play and ensemble.

The complete list of nominations follows. The 2017 Equity Jeff Awards will be presented at Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace on November 6.

Production—Play—Large

Blues for an Alabama Sky, Court Theatre

East Texas Hot Links, Writers Theatre

Hand to God, Victory Gardens Theater

Man in the Ring, Court Theatre

Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre

Production—Play—Midsize

Born Yesterday, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

The Columnist, American Blues Theater

End of the Rainbow, Porchlight Music Theatre

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, American Blues Theater

Silent Sky, First Folio Theatre

Production—Musical—Large

Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Crazy for You, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Parade, Writers Theatre

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Production—Musical—Midsize

Disney's Mary Poppins, Mercury Theater Chicago

In the Heights, Porchlight Music Theatre

The Scottsboro Boys, Porchlight Music Theatre

Production—Revue

Marry Me a Little, Porchlight Music Theatre

Smokey Joe's Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Spamilton, Royal George Theatre

Ensemble

Blizzard ’67, 16th Street Theater

East Texas Hot Links, Writers Theatre

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, American Blues Theater

The Scottsboro Boys, Porchlight Music Theatre

Smokey Joe's Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Spamilton, Royal George Theatre

New Play

Michael Cristofer, Man in the Ring, Court Theatre

Selina Fillinger, Faceless, Northlight Theatre

Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Northlight Theatre

Ike Holter, The Wolf at the End of the Block, Teatro Vista

Antoinette Nwandu, Pass Over, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Madhuri Shekar, Queen, Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Smith, Objects in the Mirror, Goodman Theatre

Director—Play

David Darlow, Born Yesterday, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Gary Griffin, Hand to God, Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Newell, Man in the Ring, Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson, East Texas Hot Links, Writers Theatre

Chuck Smith, Objects in the Mirror, Goodman Theatre

Director—Musical or Revue

Jim Corti, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Matthew Crowle, Crazy for You, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Smokey Joe’s Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Gary Griffin, Parade, Writers Theatre

William Osetek, Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Principal Actor—Play

Allen Gilmore (Emile Griffith), Man in the Ring, Court Theatre

Allen Gilmore (John Workolo), Objects in the Mirror, Goodman Theatre

Erik Hellman (Arthur de Bourgh), Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Northlight Theatre

Daniel Kyri (Shedrick Kennedy Yarkpai), Objects in the Mirror, Goodman Theatre

Mike Nussbaum (Albert Einstein), Relativity, Northlight Theatre

Alex Weisman (Jason/Tyrone), Hand to God, Victory Gardens Theater

Principal Actor—Musical

Clyde Alves (Bobby Child), Crazy for You, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Patrick Andrews (Leo Frank), Parade, Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Georg Nowack), She Loves Me, Marriott Theatre

Paul-Jordan Jansen (Sweeney Todd), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Nathaniel Stampley (Robert), The Bridges of Madison County, Marriott Theatre

Principal Actress—Play

Cassandra Bissell (Henrietta Leavitt), Silent Sky, First Folio Theatre

Chaon Cross (Hilary), The Hard Problem, Court Theatre

Angela Ingersoll (Judy Garland), End of the Rainbow, Porchlight Music Theatre

Elizabeth Ledo (Erica), Bright Half Life, About Face Theatre

Eliza Stoughton (Billie Dawn), Born Yesterday, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lisa Tejero (Vivian Bearing), Wit, The Hypocrites



Principal Actress—Musical

Kelly Felthous (Roxie Hart), Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Bri Sudia (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Bri Sudia (Ruth Sherwood), Wonderful Town, Goodman Theatre

Kathy Voytko (Francesca), The Bridges of Madison County, Marriott Theatre

Aerial “Mon Aerie” Williams (Younger Josephine), Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker, Black Ensemble Theater



Solo Performance

Will Allan (Chester), Circumference of a Squirrel, Greenhouse Theater Center

Linda Reiter (Rose Kennedy), Rose, Greenhouse Theater Center

Simon Slater (Derek Eveleigh), Bloodshot, Greenhouse Theater Center

Gene Weygandt (Matty), Uncle Phillip’s Coat, Greenhouse Theater Center

Supporting Actor—Play

Marton Csokas (Astrov), Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre

Keith Kupferer (Howard), The Mystery of Love & Sex, Writers Theatre

Adam Poss (Arvind Patel), Queen, Victory Gardens Theater

Tommy Rivera-Vega (Eli), Parachute Men, Teatro Vista



Supporting Actor—Musical



Larry Adams (Bela Zangler), Crazy for You, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Sebastian), Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Jim Conley), Parade, Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Bud Frump), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Marriott Theatre

James Earl Jones II (Ladislav Sipos), She Loves Me, Marriott Theatre



Supporting Actress—Play



Kristen Bush (Yelena), Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre

Kymberly Mellen (Susan Mary Alsop), The Columnist, American Blues Theater

Lia Mortensen (Lucinda), The Mystery of Love & Sex, Writers Theatre

Caroline Neff (Sonya), Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre



Supporting Actress—Musical



Felicia Boswell (Mary Magdalene), Jesus Christ Superstar, Paramount Theatre

E. Faye Butler (Matron Mama Morton), Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Angela Ingersoll (Hedy La Rue), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Marriott Theatre

Iris Lieberman (Fraulein Schneider), Cabaret, Theatre at the Center

Meghan Murphy (Tanya), Mamma Mia!, Marriott Theatre



Actor—Revue

Austin Cook (The Man), Marry Me a Little, Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Keyes (Little Walter), Smokey Joe’s Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Yando Lopez (Ensemble), Spamilton, Royal George Theatre

Evan Tyrone Martin (Ensemble), I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett, Mercury Theater Chicago



Actress—Revue

Michelle Lauto (Ensemble), Spamilton, Royal George Theatre

Donica Lynn (Willie Mae), Smokey Joe’s Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Meghan Murphy (Ruth), Smokey Joe’s Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Bethany Thomas (The Woman), Marry Me a Little, Porchlight Music Theatre



Scenic Design—Large

William Boles, Native Gardens, Victory Gardens Theater

Linda Buchanan, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Court Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Jack Magaw, East Texas Hot Links, Writers Theatre

Courtney O'Neill, Harvey, Court Theatre

Todd Rosenthal, Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre



Scenic Design—Midsize

Angela Weber Miller, Captain Blood, First Folio Theatre

Greg Pinsoneault, In the Heights, Porchlight Music Theatre

Christopher Rhoton, End of the Rainbow, Porchlight Music Theatre

Grant Sabin, Born Yesterday, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Joe Schermoly, Naperville, Theater Wit



Costume Design—Large

Theresa Ham, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Theresa Ham, Mamma Mia!, Marriott Theatre

Rachel Healy, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Court Theatre

Susan E. Mickey, Shakespeare in Love, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Sully Ratke, Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace



Costume Design—Midsize

Kristy Leigh Hall, Pygmalion, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Izumi Inaba, A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch, The House Theatre of Chicago

Kate Setzer Kamphausen, In the Heights, Porchlight Music Theatre

Bill Morey, End of the Rainbow, Porchlight Music Theatre

Mieka van der Ploeg, The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz, The House Theatre of Chicago



Sound Design—Large

Mikhail Fiksel, The Hunter and the Bear, Writers Theatre

Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, Julius Caesar, Writers Theatre

Andre Pluess, Man in the Ring, Court Theatre

Richard Woodbury, Uncle Vanya, Goodman Theatre



Sound Design—Midsize

Joe Court, 10 Out of 12, Theater Wit

Heath Hays, The Room, A Red Orchid Theatre

Grover Holloway, The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz, The House Theatre of Chicago

Jeffrey Levin, The River Bride, Halcyon Theatre



Lighting Design—Large

Nick Belley and Jesse Klug, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Bart Cortright, The Hunter and the Bear, Writers Theatre

Lee Fiskness, Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Greg Hofmann, Jesus Christ Superstar, Paramount Theatre

Jesse Klug, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Lighting Design—Midsize

Erik Barry, Circumference of a Squirrel, Greenhouse Theater Center

Christine Binder, Bright Half Life, About Face Theatre

Cat Davis, The River Bride, Halcyon Theatre

John Kelly, I Am My Own Wife, About Face Theatre

Michael Stanfill, Wit, The Hypocrites

Choreography

Matthew Crowle, Crazy for You, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Jane Lanier, Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Ericka Mac, Mamma Mia!, Marriott Theatre

Tammy Mader, Singin’ in the Rain, Marriott Theatre

Alex Sanchez, Wonderful Town, Goodman Theatre

Original Music

Neil Bartram, Shakespeare in Love, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Orbert Davis, Paradise Blue, TimeLine Theatre Company

Chirstopher Kriz, Silent Sky, First Folio Theatre

Ronnie Malley, Great Expectations, Silk Road Rising and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Music Direction

Austin Cook, Marry Me a Little, Porchlight Music Theatre

Roberta Duchak, Smokey Joe’s Café, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace

Michael Mahler, Parade, Writers Theatre

Doug Peck, Wonderful Town, Goodman Theatre

Tom Vendafreddo, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Paramount Theatre

Puppet Design

Jesse Mooney-Bullock, A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch, The House Theatre of Chicago

Jesse Mooney-Bullock, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Paramount Theatre

Blair Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth, Lookingglass Theatre Company

Proiection Design

Christopher Ash, Mamma Mia!, Paramount Theatre

Paul Deziel, Beauty’s Daughter, American Blues Theater

Stephan Mazurek, The Fundamentals, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mike Tutaj, Julius Caesar, Writers Theatre

Mike Tutaj, Objects in the Mirror, Goodman Theatre



Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.