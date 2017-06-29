21 things that only make sense to Chicagoans

Chicagoans: We’re a weird bunch. From our annual Naked Bike Ride to our absurd number of beer festivals and everything in between, we do things a little differently here. But when you live in a food-loving, sports-obsessed city that’s frozen over about nine months of the year, you’re bound to develop some idiosyncrasies that really don’t make sense anywhere else. For better or for worse, these are just 21 of the many things that only make sense to Chicagoans.

1. We don't call it Chi-Town. Or the Windy City. Or the Second City. Just Chicago.

2. It’s a big-ass lake. “Whoa, it looks like an ocean!” —Every person visiting Chicago for the first time. And while we're at it...

3. Going to the beach on a lake. Yes, there’s sand on the lakefront. It’s not that difficult to wrap your head around.

4. How to pronounce “Paczki.” Doesn’t matter if you’re Polish or not, you just know.

5. Wearing shorts when it's 40 degrees. "Warm weather" is a state of mind.

6. "Take the Eisenhower/Edens/Dan Ryan/Kennedy." Expressways are people, too.

7. Sometimes it takes 108 years for your team to win a championship. And that’s normal.

8. Viagra Triangle. Probably means something toooootally different in New York.

9. Every car should have jumper cables, salt, a shovel and at least one ice scraper in the trunk. How could you leave the house unprepared?

10. A lawn chair is a perfectly acceptable way to claim your parking spot in the winter. We may not all love “dibs,” but we accept it as a way of life.

11. Waiting at the crosswalk is more of a suggestion than a law. Thanks for the tip, but I’m going to keep walking!

12. “I like my sandwich wet.” Totally normal and informative sentence.

13. Why the words "The Taste" would send shivers down your spine. You just have to experience it to understand the fear.

14. It’s fine to combine Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays, but Casimir Pulaski gets his own day. Now if only everyone could get that day off.

15. Ketchup is a totally reasonable thing to fight over. You’d better come in hot with a strong opinion.

16. Why someone would ever willingly take a shot of Malört. It's just a thing.

17. “I’m taking LSD all the way home.” Please don’t say this in any other city.

18. Why the Loop smells like chocolate on a nice summer day. Ahh, Blommer, how we love thee.

19. It's NBD that fighter jets are zooming overhead on the third weekend in August. Well, once we remember it's the third weekend in August.

20. Cheese and caramel popcorn go absolutely perfect together. We wouldn't have it any other way.

21. Still calling it the Sears Tower. And while we're at it, still calling it Marshall Field's.

