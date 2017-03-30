3 things you should know about Chicago's proposed municipal ID

On Wednesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduced an ordinance outlining a long-awaited and controversial plan to issue municipal IDs to undocumented immigrants, homeless individuals and other Chicago residents unable to obtain a driver's license or state ID card. The program would create a form of identification available to all Chicagoans (regardless of immigration, housing or legal status) that could be used to access city programs and other vital services, such as obtaining a library card or accessing healthcare. However, some critics of the plan say they're worried that federal immigration officials could obtain applicants personal information and use it to find and deport immigrants.

If approved by city council, the first municipal IDs could be issued before the end of the year. In the meantime, here's what you need to know about Chicago's municipal ID proposal.

Municipal IDs could give a lot of people access to services. There are a ton of things you can't do without some form of identification. Opening a bank account, checking out library books, accessing timely medical services and even taking advantage of free museum days all require an ID. The problem is that many people can't get an official form of identification due to immigration status, lack of permanent residence or not having access to the necessary documentation. A municipal ID could help undocumented immigrants, homeless residents, former inmates, young adults and the elderly take advantage of services already offered to individuals with identification. Plus, if it's anything like New York City's IDNYC program, Chicago's ID could come with its own set of special perks.

Applicants' personal data is a concern. It's no secret that the Trump administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration and increasing deportation efforts throughout the country. Immigrant rights groups are worried that the personal information of people who apply for a municipal ID could fall into the hands of the federal government and lead to the deportation of undocumented citizens. The city responded to these concerns by saying it would not ask applicants about their immigration status or retain copies of their personal information.

The city is still hammering out the details. City officials are working out the specifics of Emanuel's plan and identifying what exactly will be included in the ordinance. This phase includes reaching out to medical, financial and cultural institutions, as well as local businesses, for their input. The city has already allocated $1 million for the program's rollout and expects to issue its first municipal IDs before the end of the year.

