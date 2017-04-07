7 happy hours to check out for the month of April

Spring in Chicago is a time for new beginnings: new friendships, new adventures... and new happy hour deals! We rounded up the offers that have us spending the month of April daydreaming at our desks as we wait for the workday to end.

Monday–Friday: Kick back at Cold Storage, located inside Swift & Sons in Fulton Market, from 3–6pm throughout the work week. In addition to dollar oysters and $3 draft beers, get yourself geared up for spring with a pull from the bar's brand new rosé tap.

Monday–Friday: Now that the city is finally starting to defrost, who isn't looking for a nice patio buzz after spending all day in the office? At Mercat a la Planxa in the South Loop, enjoy half off the restaurant's sangria and signature cocktails from 4–6pm, all while digging into a complimentary order of "pan con tomate," or Spanish tomato bread.

Monday–Friday: Finish off the workday like a high-roller at Vol. 39, located on the second floor of Chicago's Kimpton Grey Hotel. From 3:30–5:30pm, the bar offers pours of Louis XIII Cognac for the opulent price of $100 per half-ounce. Or, if you'd like more bang for your buck, enjoy a simple flute of Dom Perignon for $40 per glass.

Tuesday–Friday: Stop by Chiya Chai in Logan Square from 3–6pm and enjoy $2 off exotic chai tea cocktails such as the Honey Mango Margarita and the RumChaiTea, a classic horchata accented with masala chai, rum and Kahlua.

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: For those who enjoy a full meal with their drinks, the Izakaya at Momotaro has you covered. The bar offers a full three-course meal, complete with beer and shot of the day, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6–8pm. On Sundays, the deal runs all night long.

Tuesday: Tuesday is Brewsday at La Piazza on the second floor of Eataly in River North. Enjoy half off the restaurant's mozzarella classica all day long, or spend $35 on food to receive a 32-ounce growler of house-made beer to go for just $8.

Friday: Get your style back on track at the Revival Café Bar in the Loop. On Friday, April 21, visitors can enjoy a complimentary shoe shine with the purchase a three-course flight of scotch.

