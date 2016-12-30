7 restaurants and bars we’re looking forward to in 2017

The past year gave us a bunch of fantastic new restaurants and new bars that had us ooh-ing and aah-ing all through 2016—but now it’s time to start getting excited about what’s to come in 2017. We saw fantastic fine dining restaurants making their way onto everyone’s restaurant bucket lists, and bars at which we could spend all night (and all day, even). They set us up for a great 2017, and we already have the beginnings of a list of restaurants we’re anxiously awaiting in the new year.

Burt’s Pizza: Yes, the iconic pizzeria is back. Following owner Burt Katz’s death in May 2016, the restaurant has new ownership and will be bringing back the pizza darling in Morton Grove.

Bixi: The new restaurant from the Owen & Engine group is set to open in 2017 with Asian cuisine and house beer at 2515 North Milwaukee Avenue.

The DMen Tap: In early January, one of our favorite food trucks, Dönermen, is set to debut its brick-and-mortar location at 2849 West Belmont Avenue.

Kitsune: The long-awaited Japanese restaurant from Elizabeth’s Iliana Regan has an early-2017 opening planned at 4229 North Lincoln Avenue, featuring Japanese dishes from Midwestern ingredients.

The Lunatic, Poet and Lover: We’re crossing our fingers for a 2017 opening for the West Loop's long-awaited new two-story wine bar at 736 West Randolph Street.

Temporis: Opening January 5, Temporis has been hosting pop-up meals to give an idea of what’s to come for the West Town restaurant. We're excited to see what co-chefs Sam Plotnick and Evan Fullerton are cooking up at 933 North Ashland Avenue, with a menu homing in on local ingredients with worldwide recipes.

Quiote: From Dan Salls, the owner of the Salsa Truck, Logan Square’s getting a new multi-tier Mexican restaurant at 2546 North California Avenue.