8 talks you need to see at Chicago Ideas Week 2017

Chicago Ideas Week has a knack for completely upending everything we thought we knew. Okay, that’s a bit dramatic, but each year the weeklong series of speakers and panelists tickles our brains in enlightening, unexpected ways. The 2017 CIW lineup is no exception. This year’s event takes place from October 16 to 22 at various venues across Chicago.

General admission tickets go on sale September 12. These are the talks and events we're psyched to check out:

Collaborative Creative and the Evolution of an Idea

Cross-disciplinary creative minds David Korins (stage designer of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen), fashion designer Zac Posen, Second City Executive Vice President Kelly Leonard and more dig into the role of collaboration in uncovering humanity’s greatest achievements. (Venue SIX10, 610 S Michigan Ave. Oct 16 at 4pm)

Crisis in the Fourth Estate

Journalists Janet Rodriguez (Univision), Jamil Smith and Karen Tumulty (The Washington Post) investigate the redefined roll of the press during the current presidential administration. (Morningstar, 22 W Washington St. Oct 16 at 5pm)

The State of Our Union

Civic leaders including David Miliband (president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee), Carmen Perez (cofounder of the Women’s March) and David Adjaye (designer of the National Museum of African American History & Culture on the National Mall) discuss activism and American identity in a time of unprecedented division. (Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St. Oct 16 at 7pm)

A World With(Out)

Amanda Seals hosts Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown and others to envision a functional world without capitalism and a police force that reflects its community. (Venue SIX10, 610 S Michigan Ave. Oct 17 at noon)

Innovating from Within: When the Entrepreneurial Spirit Never Stops

Business leaders including cosmetics icon Bobbi Brown, designer Rachel Roy, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and Flywheel CEO Sarah Robb O’Hagan discuss their experiences steering their companies’ respective ships. (Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St. Oct 17 at 7pm)

From Catwalks to Pop-ups: How Streetwear Set the Pace for High Fashion

Streetwear icons Dapper Dan and Jason Mayden discuss the industry’s evolution and the rise of pop-up shops as an access point to high fashion. (Venue SIX10, 610 S Michigan Ave, Oct 19 at 4pm)

A Seat at the Table: Finding Equal Footing Through Storytelling

Writer/actor Lena Waithe (Denise on Master of None) and Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John share stories as a tool for attaining social justice for women of color. (Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St. Oct 19 at 7pm).

Sidelined: Future of Football

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu tackle the future of football and the effects that concussions have on the sport as a whole. (Morningstar, 22 W Washington St. Oct 21 at 10am)

Tickets for each event are $15 a piece. Check out the full schedule here to make your game plan.

