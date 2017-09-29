80-degree temperatures return to Chicago early next week

Don't break out your boots and heavy jackets just yet. It looks like Chicago's temperatures are resetting back to their summer state, even though it's officially autumn at this point.

Despite this week's wonderful cooldown, next week will warm back up with highs in the 80s on Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3. It might not be the ideal weather for visiting a pumpkin patch or apple picking, but you should savor the warmth while you can—winter is coming.

Rain showers and thunderstorms may hit later next week, so make your outdoor patio plans ASAP.

