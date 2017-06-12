A floating water park will open in Lake Michigan this summer

When it comes to cooling off on a sweltering summer day, you could seek comfort at one of Chicago's best ice cream shops or cool off at the city's top watering holes. But for the ultimate heat treat, you'll want to head to Whiting, Indiana, located just 20 miles south of Chicago, to check out a massive floating playground situated in Lake Michigan. WhoaZone at Whihala Beach is an on-water, ninja-style obstacle course open daily (weather permitting) starting June 24.

The attraction, which has been installed at beaches all over the world, includes slides, towers, trampolines, bridges and other play features. A one-hour session will run you $20, and a double session goes for $30. Tickets are available at whoazonewhihala.com, where you can also opt to rent kayaks, paddleboards, beach cabanas and more. Children ages 7 and older are welcome to partake, and there's no age cap. The aquatic attraction is open 10am–6pm daily starting June 24 and will close for the season on September 4.

If you've ever fantasized about competing in Wipeout, toss WhoaZone on your summer bucket list and find a friend with a car.

