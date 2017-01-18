A John Hughes film fest and location tour is coming to Chicago

Get ready to relive your cinematic ’80s adolescence. The Shermer Club, a celebration of all things John Hughes, is coming to the suburbs this summer.

Spearheaded by the organizers of last year’s Ferris Fest, the four-day festival is set to run from June 22 to 25. Six of Hughes’s North Shore teen classics will have screenings at the John & Nancy Hughes Theater in Lake Forest: The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful and, of course, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Several actors are reportedly confirmed to make appearances for audience Q&As, including Andrew McCarthy (Pretty in Pink), Lea Thompson and Craig Sheffer (Some Kind of Wonderful), Ilan Mitchell-Smith (Weird Science), Cindy Pickett (Ferris’s mom in Ferris Bueller) and Second City alum John Kapelos, who appeared in Sixteen Candles, Weird Science and The Breakfast Club (in the latter as janitor Carl, “the eyes and ears of this institution”). Howard Deutch, the director of Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles, will also be on hand.

Also on tap is a “multi-day bus tour” of filming locations across the North Shore and the city, including several of the real-life schools that stood in for the Hughes-iverse’s Shermer High. And the weekend’s climactic event: a live re-enactment of Sixteen Candles’s wedding scene right where it was filmed, at Glencoe Union Church. (Perhaps they can get ’80s cover band Sixteen Candles to play the Thompson Twins’ “If You Were Here”?) Tickets are $300 for the full four-day fest, and are on sale now.

