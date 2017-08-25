  • Blog
A Martha Lavey memorial is planned for October 9 at Steppenwolf

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 2:30pm

Photograph: Joel Moorman
Martha Lavey

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will hold a public memorial event on Monday, October 9 for the company’s longtime artistic director Martha Lavey, who passed away on April 25.

Lavey, who served as artistic director from 1995 to 2015, will be honored the following day with an honorary street renaming, marking the stretch of Halsted Street in front of Steppenwolf as “Martha Lavey Way.”

The memorial ceremony is open to the public, but reservations are required; RSVPs will be taken by phone only at the Steppenwolf box office (312-335-1650) beginning September 13 at 11am.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

