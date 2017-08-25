A Martha Lavey memorial is planned for October 9 at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will hold a public memorial event on Monday, October 9 for the company’s longtime artistic director Martha Lavey, who passed away on April 25.

Lavey, who served as artistic director from 1995 to 2015, will be honored the following day with an honorary street renaming, marking the stretch of Halsted Street in front of Steppenwolf as “Martha Lavey Way.”

The memorial ceremony is open to the public, but reservations are required; RSVPs will be taken by phone only at the Steppenwolf box office (312-335-1650) beginning September 13 at 11am.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.