A meteor lit up the sky above Chicago on Monday morning

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s a meteor. Early this morning, a gigantic fireball passed over Wisconsin and northern Illinois, and hundreds of people across the Midwest witnessed the spectacular event.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 185 people have reported seeing the meteorite, which blazed through the sky above Chicago around 1:30am Monday. People from as far away as Buffalo, New York, say they witnessed the event, with the majority of reports coming from the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas.

Courtesy American Meteor Society

A police officer in the Chicago suburb of Lisle captured some of the best video of the meteor while on patrol. He told NBC Chicago he saw the streaking blue-green ball of fire and immediately switched on his squad car's dashcam.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Using witness reports, the AMS believes that the meteor was traveling from the southwest to northwest and landed on Lake Michigan somewhere between Sheboygan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

