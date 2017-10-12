A series of Hogwarts-themed dinners will bring holiday magic to the next level

If you were anything like me as a kid, you were dying to spend Christmas break at Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling has a knack for vivid imagery, and put particular care into describing the holiday decor at Hogwarts—those feasts, specifically. Luckily, in lieu of flying to Europe and hopping a train to a fictional fantasy land, you can experience Hogwarts right here in Illinois.

The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park, Illinois (no, not Grant Park, Chicago) is bringing the Harry Potter magic to life this Christmas season with a series of dinners inspired by the meals of Hogwarts' Great Hall. The Hogwarts Fall Dinners will occur nightly from November 3–18, and the Holidays at Hogwarts Feast will run from November 30–December 3, and January 5–31.

Each holiday meal will feature dishes mentioned in the books, including roasted chicken, homemade sage stuffing and sweet corn, and they’ll have Polyjuice Potion, Butterbeer and pumpkin juice behind the bar. Both dinners are open to adults and children. Attendees at each of the feasts will be sorted into Hogwarts houses, and are encouraged to dress up for the occasion (time to find your dress robes).

The Bennett-Curtis House will also host several 21+ Yule Ball events, on January 12, 13, 26 and 27, with a smaller menu and an open bar.

The house itself, according to its website, is a turn-of-the-century, 18-room Victorian mansion that hosts wedding receptions, dinner parties and the like. The reservation-only restaurant throws an array of themed parties, including a murder mystery dinners and a haunted mansion events.

Tickets are available for the Harry Potter dinners here. Please don't pay in Galleons.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.