A wind advisory has blown into Chicago and shut down a few attractions today

It's going to be very windy in Chicago today, which means you can expect to hear plenty of hilarious jokes about the city's infamous nickname. We'll see gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Wednesday, with localized gusts as high as 60 mph.

That forecast prompted the National Weather Service in Chicago to issue a wind advisory throughout northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, which is in effect from 9am to 6pm. Chicagoans can expect sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph for much of the day, as well as occasional strong gusts. The NWS says winds of that speed will make travel difficult, adding that motorists should exercise caution. "A wind advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected," the advisory reads. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high-profile vehicles."

Wind advisory in effect today. Also, increased fire danger due to high winds and low relative humidity. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/w2ivdDVSaZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 8, 2017

And because the air is also relatively dry, the NWS released another statement discouraging outdoor burning. "Dry and windy conditions today could lead to potentially rapid fire growth should any fires develop today," the statement reads. "These conditions are near red flag levels. If mixing brings drier conditions to the surface, red flag conditions may be met."

With the wind advisory in place, some Chicago attractions, including the Willis Tower Skydeck, are closed for the day. Be sure to call ahead if your plans today involve anything that could be affected by the wind.

