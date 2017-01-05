Ace Hotel will open its debut Chicago location later this year

We finally know more about the Ace Hotel's debut Chicago location, which is slated to open in the Fulton Market district later this fall. Located at 311 N Morgan St, the boutique hotel will be housed inside a former industrial building that once served as an Italian-American cheesemaking factory.

The West Loop hotel will have 159 small, medium, double or large rooms, according to Chicago Magazine. Small and medium-size rooms will be between 275 and 290 square feet, while suites will be between 650 and 800 square feet. Perhaps most notably, Ace Hotel Chicago will serve as the site of the Midwest’s first Stumptown Coffee Roasters café, which will be accompanied by a large lobby bar, a ground floor restaurant, and a rooftop bar and terrace.

Ace Hotel Chicago would be the 10th location for the Portland, Oregon-based hotel group. The first Ace Hotel was opened in Seattle in 1999, and the chain has since opened sites in New York, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, London, Palm Springs, New Orleans, Portland and Panama. Ace Hotel Chicago said it will begin accepting reservations soon, so keep an eye out if you're planning a post-summer Chicago staycation.

