ACTIVATE will throw parties in Loop alleys again this summer

Summer in Chicago is the time for many things, including music festivals, Rainbow Cones and parties thrown in downtown alleys. The Chicago Loop Alliance is bringing back its popular ACTIVATE pop-up event series for the fourth consecutive summer, transforming drab Loop alleys into interactive celebrations, complete with beer, art installations, music and more.

Today, ACTIVATE announced its 2017 schedule, comprising four events that will take place in alleys around the Loop on June 15, July 20, August 24 and September 28 from 5 to 10pm. Exact locations for each of the parties will be announced at a later date.

The theme of this year's ACTIVATE series is “Off Street,” which will set out to “explore the ‘alleyness’ of alleys.” Each event will be tailored to highlight a specific function of alleys, arguing that they're not simply a place for trash and utility maintenance—they also serve as a vital meeting place for neighbors all across the city.

Keep an eye on Chicago Loop Alliance's website to get the latest information about this year's ACTIVATE events and we'll see you in an alley this summer!

