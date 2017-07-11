Adler Planetarium is hosting a huge block party for the solar eclipse

Mark your calendars: On Monday, August 21 at approximately 11:54am, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Chicago. At that moment, you'll be able to watch the moon creep over the sun, covering 87 percent of it by 1:19pm. It's a pretty big deal; the last time Chicago was this close to the path of totality (science speak for the moon blocking the sun completely) was in 1925. In honor of the celestial occasion, the Adler Planetarium is hosting a massive block party and offering free admission.

Get in on the fun at Chicago's Eclipse Fest, happening from 9:30am to 6pm on August 21 in the parking lot adjacent to the planetarium. Guests will receive free safe solar viewing glasses and be able to enjoy trivia, food trucks, giant Jenga, telescope viewing, a selfie station and more. Plus, with free admission, earthly enthusiasts are encouraged to head inside to check out the Chasing Eclipses exhibit, which prepares you for the experience.

Loopers who can't make it to the planetarium (because Monday) are invited to head over to Daley Plaza, where Adler will have a free viewing station with safe solar viewing glasses and experts on hand. And if you're really stoked about the eclipse, you might want to plan on heading to Carbondale, Illinois, which sits in the path of totality. Adler is partnering with Southern Illinois University to offer eclipse-viewing programming in and around the SIU football stadium. Grab your tickets for that event here and prepare your eyes for a stunning celestial experience.