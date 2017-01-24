American Writers Museum will open in the Loop in May

From Mark Twain to Dr. Seuss and beyond, the influence and legacies of America's most influential writers will soon be on display at a new museum in the heart of downtown Chicago. On May 16, the American Writers Museum will open at 180 N Michigan Avenue, and the museum's curators say it will add a unique historical perspective to Chicago's already extensive list of cultural institutions.

With regularly changing themed galleries, educational programs, interactive exhibits and special events, the American Writers Museum is promising visitors an interactive and high-tech exploration of the country's literary history. It will showcase the backgrounds and literary works of a diverse selection of past and present American writers, bring guests face-to-face with famed authors in its Writers Hall, take visitors on a journey to well-known fictional sites such as "Cannery Row" and into the homes of featured wordsmiths, and allow people to accompany roaming writers such as John Steinbeck and Jack Kerouac on literary adventures.

“This museum will make America’s mark on the literary legacy of the world," AWM President Carey Cranston said in a news release announcing the museum's grand opening date. "The American Writers Museum will become a beloved attraction for Chicago residents and visitors from all over the world. It will provide an exciting and unprecedented opportunity to showcase our great writers and their works in one of the nation’s most culturally rich cities.”

An estimated 120,000 people are expected to visit the museum annually, according to AWM. The grand opening of the American Writers Museum is scheduled for May 16. It will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm and Thursdays from 10am to 8pm. Admission will cost $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.