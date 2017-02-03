Andersonville is holding a Valentine's Day weekend fundraiser

A weekend of shopping in Andersonville is already a true treat, but from February 10 to 14, Andersonville businesses are making it just a little bit sweeter. For the weekend leading up to Valentine's Day, some Andersonville businesses have decided to give back 14 percent of their sales to a charity or nonprofit chosen by the business.

To participate, all you have to do is look for signs that say "With Love from Andersonville" and shop at participating locations in the neighborhood. Participation hours will vary by location, and each location will state which nonprofit they're supporting. You can share your shopping experience using the hashtag #WithLoveFromAville.

Participating Locations:

Be Yoga Andersonville, 5717 N Clark St, February 11, customer's choice for donation

Cassona Home Furnishings + Accessories, February 11, donation to Mujeres Latinas en Accion

City Olive, February 10–12, donation to Coalition to Save Our Mental Health Centers

Deana Rose Handmade Jewelry at the Andersonville Galleria, February 10–12, donation to International Rescue Committee

Early to Bed, February 11, donation to Chicago Women's Health Center

The Guesthouse Hotel, February 10–12, donation to Snow City Arts

Foursided, February 11, donation to North Side Housing and Supportive Services in Uptown

Hopleaf, February 11, donation to Alliance for the Great Lakes

Jameson Loves Danger, February 10–12, donation to Felines and Canines

Konak Pizza & Grill, February 11, donation TBD

Kopi Cafe, February 11, donation TBD

KOVAL Distillery, February 10–12, donation to Heartland Alliance

Kru Strength + Fitness, February 10–14, donation to Human Rights Campaign

Martha Mae Art Supplies + Beautiful Things, February 10–12, donation to ACLU

Milk Handmade, February 10–14, donation to Equality Illinois

Murray & White, February 10–12, donation to Misericordia—Heart of Mercy

Norcross & Scott Home, 1476 W Berwyn Ave, February 10–14, donation to ACLU

Notice, February 10–12, donation to Free Speech TV

Painted Light Photography and Framing Gallery, February 10–14, donation to Chicago Women's Health Center

Pork Shoppe, February 10–12, donation TBD

PRESENCE, February 10–12, donation to ACLU

Red Vintage, 1511 W Berwyn Ave, February 10-14, donation to Tree House Humane Society

The Sacred Ways: REIKI Treatments, 5221 N Winthrop Ave, #5, February 10–12, donation to Care for Real

Sidewinder Gallery, 4880 N Clark St, February 10–12, donation to Equality Illinois

Tania Rodamilans Art Works at the Andersonville Galleria, February 10–14, donation to ACLU

TrueNorth Cafe, 5507 N Clark St, February 10–14, donation to ACLU

The T-Shirt Deli, February 10–14, donation to Planned Parenthood

Winifred Grace, February 10-12, donation to Girl Forward

Woolly Mammoth, February 10–12, donation to Chi-Town Pitties

The Wooden Spoon, February 10–12, donation to NIU Aletha Pinnow Endowment

Women & Children First, February 10–12, donation to Southern Poverty Law Center

Yoga Tree, February 12 at 1pm, free yoga class with donations accepted to Planned Parenthood

