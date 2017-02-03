Andersonville is holding a Valentine's Day weekend fundraiser

A weekend of shopping in Andersonville is already a true treat, but from February 10 to 14, Andersonville businesses are making it just a little bit sweeter. For the weekend leading up to Valentine's Day, some Andersonville businesses have decided to give back 14 percent of their sales to a charity or nonprofit chosen by the business.
To participate, all you have to do is look for signs that say "With Love from Andersonville" and shop at participating locations in the neighborhood. Participation hours will vary by location, and each location will state which nonprofit they're supporting. You can share your shopping experience using the hashtag #WithLoveFromAville.
Participating Locations:
Be Yoga Andersonville, 5717 N Clark St, February 11, customer's choice for donation
Cassona Home Furnishings + Accessories, February 11, donation to Mujeres Latinas en Accion
City Olive, February 10–12, donation to Coalition to Save Our Mental Health Centers
Deana Rose Handmade Jewelry at the Andersonville Galleria, February 10–12, donation to International Rescue Committee
Early to Bed, February 11, donation to Chicago Women's Health Center
The Guesthouse Hotel, February 10–12, donation to Snow City Arts
Foursided, February 11, donation to North Side Housing and Supportive Services in Uptown
Hopleaf, February 11, donation to Alliance for the Great Lakes
Jameson Loves Danger, February 10–12, donation to Felines and Canines
Konak Pizza & Grill, February 11, donation TBD
Kopi Cafe, February 11, donation TBD
KOVAL Distillery, February 10–12, donation to Heartland Alliance
Kru Strength + Fitness, February 10–14, donation to Human Rights Campaign
Martha Mae Art Supplies + Beautiful Things, February 10–12, donation to ACLU
Milk Handmade, February 10–14, donation to Equality Illinois
Murray & White, February 10–12, donation to Misericordia—Heart of Mercy
Norcross & Scott Home, 1476 W Berwyn Ave, February 10–14, donation to ACLU
Notice, February 10–12, donation to Free Speech TV
Painted Light Photography and Framing Gallery, February 10–14, donation to Chicago Women's Health Center
Pork Shoppe, February 10–12, donation TBD
PRESENCE, February 10–12, donation to ACLU
Red Vintage, 1511 W Berwyn Ave, February 10-14, donation to Tree House Humane Society
The Sacred Ways: REIKI Treatments, 5221 N Winthrop Ave, #5, February 10–12, donation to Care for Real
Sidewinder Gallery, 4880 N Clark St, February 10–12, donation to Equality Illinois
Tania Rodamilans Art Works at the Andersonville Galleria, February 10–14, donation to ACLU
TrueNorth Cafe, 5507 N Clark St, February 10–14, donation to ACLU
The T-Shirt Deli, February 10–14, donation to Planned Parenthood
Winifred Grace, February 10-12, donation to Girl Forward
Woolly Mammoth, February 10–12, donation to Chi-Town Pitties
The Wooden Spoon, February 10–12, donation to NIU Aletha Pinnow Endowment
Women & Children First, February 10–12, donation to Southern Poverty Law Center
Yoga Tree, February 12 at 1pm, free yoga class with donations accepted to Planned Parenthood
