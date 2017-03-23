Andrew Volkoff steps down as About Face Theatre’s artistic director

About Face Theatre, Chicago’s premier company focused on LGBT stories and themes, has announced a search for its next artistic director, as Andrew Volkoff will step down at the end of the current season.

Volkoff, who will have completed four years at About Face’s helm, cited personal reasons for stepping away. “After my battle with cancer and the loss of my father last year, I feel the need to devote more time to my family and my health. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life and am confident that I leave About Face in a stronger place,” he said in a prepared statement.

Volkoff arrived in Chicago in 2013 to succeed Bonnie Metzgar, who had served as About Face’s artistic director since 2008. Metzgar in turn succeeded the company’s co-founder, Eric Rosen, who had led About Face since its founding in 1995.

About Face Theatre’s 2016–17 season concludes with the Chicago premiere of Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield, running May 26 to July 1 at Theater Wit. Keira Fromm directs the two-hander about a modern lesbian couple played by Elizabeth Ledo and Patrese McClain. The company has yet to announce its 2017–18 lineup.

