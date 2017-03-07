Audra McDonald to perform in concert at Steppenwolf May 22

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will appear in concert May 22 as part of Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s LookOut performance series, the company announced this morning. McDonald will be accompanied by Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky; the evening will also include an appearance by McDonald’s husband, Tony nominee Will Swenson.

The performance will take place in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre. Tickets ($79–$99, VIP $150) are on sale now to Steppenwolf members and subscribers; they’ll go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 11am.

