Big Star's bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog is coming back

Anyone who has been hanging out on the Big Star patio for a few years may remember the Sonoran hot dog, which quickly became a favorite on the menu but was removed for a few years. Now, it's back, but just for a day.

In case you've forgotten, the Sonoran hot dog is a Vienna Beef dog wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, lime mayo, mustard, serrano sauce, tomato and onions on a bolillo roll. It's big, positively covered in sauce and an absolute must-get for just $7 (but be prepared to wait for this one). You can only get it next Tuesday, March 7 from 11:30am–dinner service, as long as supplies last.

You can pair it with the Big Star margarita or opt for one of two specials: Pancho & Lefty ($6), a 16-ounce Schlitz and a shot of bourbon, or the Five and Dimer ($10), a bourbon sour with house-spiced cider.

Remember, this is a one day only occasion, so go ahead and make your plans. With the weather we've been experiencing lately, it might even be warm enough for a patio day.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.