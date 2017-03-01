  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Big Star's bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog is coming back

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 5:29pm

Big Star's bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog is coming back
Photograph: Courtesy Big Star

Anyone who has been hanging out on the Big Star patio for a few years may remember the Sonoran hot dog, which quickly became a favorite on the menu but was removed for a few years. Now, it's back, but just for a day.

In case you've forgotten, the Sonoran hot dog is a Vienna Beef dog wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, lime mayo, mustard, serrano sauce, tomato and onions on a bolillo roll. It's big, positively covered in sauce and an absolute must-get for just $7 (but be prepared to wait for this one). You can only get it next Tuesday, March 7 from 11:30am–dinner service, as long as supplies last.

You can pair it with the Big Star margarita or opt for one of two specials: Pancho & Lefty ($6), a 16-ounce Schlitz and a shot of bourbon, or the Five and Dimer ($10), a bourbon sour with house-spiced cider.

Remember, this is a one day only occasion, so go ahead and make your plans. With the weather we've been experiencing lately, it might even be warm enough for a patio day.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 283 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest