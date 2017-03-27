Bridgeport retail corridor will get a $3.8 million makeover

Bike racks, new and improved crosswalks and decorative pavers are all included in a recently announced plan to enhance a four-block stretch of Morgan Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Last week, the city announced it would begin a $3.8 million streetscape improvement project on Morgan, between 31st and 35th Streets, later this spring.

Included in the plan are various upgrades that the city said will support local businesses, encourage retail traffic and increase pedestrian safety along the retail corridor, which is home to some of Bridgeport's best restaurants. Some of the project highlights include: street resurfacing, curb and gutter repairs, new energy-efficient street lights, new trees and grates and installation of bicycle racks and trash receptacles. The city will also complete various pedestrian safety improvements, such as pedestrian bump-outs to shorten crossing distances, upgrades to existing crosswalks and construction of additional crosswalks at new locations.

“This type of investment not only improves the neighborhood’s infrastructure but improves quality of life and encourages economic growth,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a release. “With new lighting, landscaping widened sidewalks and clearly marked intersections, we are making the neighborhood safer and more inviting for everyone who lives and shops along Morgan Street.”

The project, which is a part of Emanuel's Building a New Chicago program, will be funded primarily through tax increment financing, according to the city. Morgan Street is expected to remain open to motorists and pedestrians throughout the project, but parking will be prohibited in areas of active construction.

