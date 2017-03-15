Broadway stars will perform a ‘Concert for America’ at the Auditorium Theatre on Monday

Broadway legend Chita Rivera is among the theater stars who will take the Auditorium Theatre stage on Monday for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! Produced and hosted by Broadway gadfly Seth Rudetsky, the concert series has taken place twice in New York (on Inauguration Day in January and a second show in February) and comes to Chicago for the first time.

Appearing with Rivera and Rudetsky will be Tony winner Alice Ripley, SNL and Wicked alum Ana Gasteyer, singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, Emmy winner Sharon Gless, SiriusXM On Broadway host Christine Pedi and Glee’s Alex Newell. They’ll be joined by locals including blues musician Lynne Jordan, actor Marya Grandy and young pianist Emily Bear. Actors Colin Donnell, Torrey DeVitto and Yuriy Sardarov from Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will also be on hand, as well several cast members from the Chicago production of Hamilton.

Proceeds from the show will go to support the Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, the Sierra Club Foundation, the NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Tickets range from $18 to $103 and are on sale now.

