Brooklyn Brewery brings its interactive tasting labyrinth, Beer Mansion to West Loop this weekend

Like performance art, but wish you could enjoy it a little more... drunk? Brooklyn Brewery has heard your pleas. The New York-based craft beer brand is heading to the Midwest this weekend to host its touring fete, Brooklyn Brewery Mash Presents Beer Mansion.

The New Yorkers describe Beer Mansion as “a labyrinth of immersive experiences” that is “inspired by the spirit of Brooklyn Brewery’s favorite beer styles.” What that actually means is that the brewery completely taking over Morgan’s on Fulton, creating five tasting rooms based on different brews. Rooms include Tart of the Tropics (Sour ales and citrus-focused IPAs); the Fotrest (Hoppy lagers, piney IPAs); the Stoop (Kolschs, pilsners, blondes); and the Anatomy of a Beer, a deconstructed tasting of Brooklyn’s more eccentric brews.

Those inclined to drink local haven’t been overlooked. Along with an array of Brooklyn drinks, Chicago-based Solemn Oath Brewery, Marz Community Brewing, Hopewell Brewing Company and Whiner Beer will all be represented, too.

While beer afficionados are sure to nerd out hard here, casual drinkers need not be intimidated. The night also includes live music, as well as playlists curated by Reckless Records and games from Logan Arcade. Plus, the folks at Eater Chicago selected the food vendors: dishes from Budlong, Aloha Poke and Taco In A Bag, among others, will be available for you to devour.

Oddly, this isn’t the the only brewery-centric party happening on Fulton Street this weekend. Goose Island’s annual 312 Urban Block Party will be taking place just down the street, with performances from Animal Collective, Joey Purp and more. So, if you’re more musically inclined, this may be your pick. If you can’t decide, just split your weekend between Goose and Brooklyn, like a cooperative child of divorcees.

Brooklyn Brewery Mash Presents Beer Mansion is happening September 22 and 23 at Morgan’s On Fulton, from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $65 and are available for purchase here.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.