Buckingham Fountain is turning 90 and having a birthday party

Buckingham Fountain is turning 90 this year, and the Chicago Park District and ComEd are throwing a birthday party for the iconic fountain. On May 6, the park district and electric utility company (the one that sends you that dreaded bill every month) will turn on Buckingham Fountain during the annual Switch on Summer event, and this year's celebration promises a rockin' start to the summer season.

In honor of the fountain's 90th anniversary, ComEd is hosting a Facebook contest that will give one local band the opportunity to take the stage during Switch on Summer, as well as a $1,000 grand prize. Interested bands can submit their contact information, group photo and 30 second sample music clip here by March 17 to enter the contest. The winning group will open for Beatles tribute band American English.

WGN Morning News reporter Ana Belaval will host this year's Switch on Summer event, which takes place from 4–7pm in Grant Park. No word yet on whether or not there will be candles to mark the occasion—we're pretty sure that the old fountain could douse them out pretty easily.

