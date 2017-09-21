Café Bustelo is serving free coffee at a pop-up in Humboldt Park this weekend

Head to Humboldt Park for free Café Bustelo espresso and coffee drinks this weekend as part of the Cuban coffee company's national tour. "The flavor that doesn't hold back" is coming to Chicago with complimentary iced and hot coffee, cortaditos, cafecitos and café con leches.

You can get your free caffeine fix on September 22–24 at Cup & Spoon from 8am–7pm each day. The café will feature live music, flamenco dance and other activities. If you want to stick around, there's also free wi-fi, phone charging stations and open seating. You might as well pop over for a pick-me-up or a quick salsa lesson if you're in the neighborhood.

The company's Café Bustelo Mobile Truck is also coming to Chicago this weekend. The branded brewer-on-wheels will be all around the city beginning on Thursday, September 21 through Monday, September 25. Like the pop-up, the truck will be handing out complimentary coffee paired with branded tote bags and sunglasses—and playing Latin music, of course.

Check out the tour schedule below:

Sept 21 – W Hubbard between N State and N Dearborn (7am–3pm)

Sept 22 – Wabash and Balbo (8am–4pm)

Sept 23 & Sept 24 – Randolph St Market (10am–5pm)

Sept 25 – Harry S. Truman College (TBA)

