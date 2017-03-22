  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Casting announced for Other Theatre Company’s ‘Threesome’

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 4:28pm

Casting announced for Other Theatre Company’s ‘Threesome’
Photograph: courtesy The Other Theatre Company

The Other Theatre Company, a three-year-old company dedicated to stories of “othering” and oppression, has announced casting for its Chicago premiere of Threesome, by Egyptian-born playwright Yussef El Guindi.

In the play, Egyptian-Americans Rashid (Demetrios Troy) and Leila (Suzan Faycurry) invite an acquaintance (Mike Tepeli) into their bedroom; what begins as an attempt to liven up their relationship soon turns fraught. Jason Gerace will direct the production, with a design team that includes Matthew Carney (lighting), Lizzie Bracken (scenic), Zach Wagner (costumes) and Sarah Espinoza (sound designer). Threesome runs April 14 to May 21 at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 425 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest