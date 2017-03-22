Casting announced for Other Theatre Company’s ‘Threesome’

The Other Theatre Company, a three-year-old company dedicated to stories of “othering” and oppression, has announced casting for its Chicago premiere of Threesome, by Egyptian-born playwright Yussef El Guindi.

In the play, Egyptian-Americans Rashid (Demetrios Troy) and Leila (Suzan Faycurry) invite an acquaintance (Mike Tepeli) into their bedroom; what begins as an attempt to liven up their relationship soon turns fraught. Jason Gerace will direct the production, with a design team that includes Matthew Carney (lighting), Lizzie Bracken (scenic), Zach Wagner (costumes) and Sarah Espinoza (sound designer). Threesome runs April 14 to May 21 at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

