Casting announced for the Gift Theatre’s ‘Unseen’

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday January 4 2017, 1:07pm

From left: Brittany Burch, Ashley Agbay, Alexandra Main.

The Gift Theatre announced casting on Wednesday for the world premiere of Mona Mansour’s new drama Unseen.

Gift ensemble member Brittany Burch will play Mia, a conflict photographer who wakes up in the Istanbul apartment of her sometimes girlfriend Derya (played by Ashley Agbay) with no memory of what happened to her in the field. Ensemble member Alexandra Main completes the cast as Mia’s mother, Jane.

Maureen Payne-Hahner directs the production, which runs February 10 to April 9 at the Jefferson Park theater.

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events.

