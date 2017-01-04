Casting announced for the Gift Theatre’s ‘Unseen’

The Gift Theatre announced casting on Wednesday for the world premiere of Mona Mansour’s new drama Unseen.

Gift ensemble member Brittany Burch will play Mia, a conflict photographer who wakes up in the Istanbul apartment of her sometimes girlfriend Derya (played by Ashley Agbay) with no memory of what happened to her in the field. Ensemble member Alexandra Main completes the cast as Mia’s mother, Jane.

Maureen Payne-Hahner directs the production, which runs February 10 to April 9 at the Jefferson Park theater.

