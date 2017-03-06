Celebrate spring over cocktails at our magazine release party

With this weekend's chilly temps, spring might still seem far away. But we're ready for warmer days, so we're kicking things off with the release of our spring edition of Time Out Chicago. Celebrate with us tomorrow night from 7 to 10pm at Flamingo Rum Club (601 N Wells St) where your $15 ticket buys you entry to the party, plus:

One Smoke Daiquiri by Stolen Spirits

One Pineapple Punch by Stolen Spirits

Cuban-inspired bites from Flamingo Rum Club

DJ Audio Jack from Slo ’Mo spinning tunes

Two cabaret performances

Plus a first look at our new magazine

If the weather won't warm up, at least we'll be heating things up ourselves. Get your tickets here.

