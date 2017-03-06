  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Celebrate spring over cocktails at our magazine release party

By Erin Delahanty Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 11:36am

Celebrate spring over cocktails at our magazine release party
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

With this weekend's chilly temps, spring might still seem far away. But we're ready for warmer days, so we're kicking things off with the release of our spring edition of Time Out Chicago. Celebrate with us tomorrow night from 7 to 10pm at Flamingo Rum Club (601 N Wells St) where your $15 ticket buys you entry to the party, plus:

  • One Smoke Daiquiri by Stolen Spirits
  • One Pineapple Punch by Stolen Spirits
  • Cuban-inspired bites from Flamingo Rum Club
  • DJ Audio Jack from Slo ’Mo spinning tunes 
  • Two cabaret performances
  • Plus a first look at our new magazine

If the weather won't warm up, at least we'll be heating things up ourselves. Get your tickets here

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Erin Delahanty 15 Posts

Erin is the Associate Publisher of Time Out Chicago, Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. If there's a DJ involved, she'll always request Beyoncé. Follow her on twitter at @edelahanty.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest