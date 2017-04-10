Celebrate the Cubs home opener with $1 hot dogs at America's Dog & Burger

Baseball is officially back on the North Side, with the Cubs set to play their first home game of the season tonight at Wrigley Field. There are plenty of specials to celebrate the Cubs home opener, but none more baseball-y than $1 Chicago-style hot dogs. Swing by any of America's Dog & Burger's three downtown Chicago locations and get up to two hot dogs for only a buck.

There is one slight catch, however. You have to say "hey, hey, it's Opening Day" to get your dollar dogs. America's Dog & Burger has two locations in the Loop (6 E Randolph St and the Thompson Center) and another at Navy Pier. So start memorizing your lines and head over to America's Dog today.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.