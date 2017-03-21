Check out Chicago's most popular dog breeds

The rankings are in and the Labrador retriever is once again Chicago's top dog. Each year, the American Kennel Club puts out its list of the most popular dog breeds in the country, and it should be no surprise that this smart, friendly canine is also America's top-ranked pup. The labrador retriever came in as the most popular breed nationwide for a record-breaking 26th consecutive year in 2016 and also took the top spot by city in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Seattle and Washington, D.C., among others.

Rounding out Chicago's top five are the French bulldog, German shepherd, golden retriever and Rottweiler. And although the labrador retriever finished as the city's preferred pooch for a second straight year, its days as pack leader could be numbered. “The labrador retriever may hold the top spot for now, but the French bulldog is quickly rising up the ranks,” AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo said in a news release. “The Frenchie holds the No. 2 spot in 2016; maybe the playful breed will be Chicago’s top dog next year.”

Meanwhile, the loyal and lovable Rottweiler is taking back its good name and climbing the ranks locally and nationwide. Rottweilers were the fifth most popular breed in Chicago and eighth in the U.S., which is its highest position in nearly a decade. The top five most popular dog breeds in the U.S. last year were the Labrador retriever, German shepherd, golden retriever, bulldog and beagle.

Clearly Chicago is a dog-friendly town, which might be why the city also had a record number of dog poop complaints in 2016. Regardless of those crappy statistics, Chicagoans have plenty of love for canines of all shapes and sizes.

