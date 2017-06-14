Check out Replay Boystown's new ‘Donkey Kong’ patio

A new installation at Replay Arcade Bar's Boystown location is bringing the nostalgic imagery of retro video games off the screen and into the real world. Step out to the bar's back patio, and you'll be greeted by a vibrant recreation of a scene from Nintendo's arcade classic, Donkey Kong, that has been built into the building's existing porch.

The pixel-perfect installation is the work of local artist and designer David Andora, who worked with Replay to faithfully capture the game's iconic imagery in an unexpected but appropriate setting. You can't set a high score on this work of art, but you can take a selfie in front of Jumpman (the moniker of Mario wasn't used until the 1982 release of Donkey Kong Jr.) as he leaps across girders and dodges barrels on his quest to rescue Pauline from the clutches of Donkey Kong.

Photograph: David Andora

Photograph: David Andora

Photograph: David Andora

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.