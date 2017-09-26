Check out ROOF on theWit's fall rooftop movie lineup

Missing Movies in the Park? ROOF on theWit has your fall film fix.

Beginning on October 9, theWit's Movie Monday series kicks off with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The free event is a 21+ function, complete with complimentary popcorn for everyone in attendance. Flicks begin at dusk, so make sure to arrive early to snag a spot. Oh, and no need to worry about the elements intruding upon your evening at the movies—ROOF is enclosed, so you'll stay toasty even when the temperatures (inevitably) begin to dip.

Check out the complete movie lineup below:

October 9 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

October 30 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

November 13 – Wonder Woman

November 27 – Baby Driver

December 4 – Beauty and The Beast

December 18 – Elf

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.