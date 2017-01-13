Chicago among cities hosting 'Save Health Care' rally on Sunday

This week, Republicans in the U.S. Senate began efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In protest, a group of local elected officials and community leaders from Chicago will come together on Sunday to voice their frustration with a move that they say will upend the country’s healthcare system and put millions of Americans (not to mention the economy) in harm’s way.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Sen. Dick Durbin are among those officials attending the weekend rally at the SEIU Healthcare Illinois headquarters in Chicago. Their goal will be to show support for efforts to save the ACA and oppose Republican plans to repeal President Obama’s signature legislation.

The rally, dubbed “Our First Stand: Save Health Care,” will take place from 1–3pm at 2229 S Halsted Street. It is part of a series of nationwide events being held on January 15 to oppose repeal of the ACA. “We'll be gathering at our Chicago office to stand up to those who plan to throw our health care system into chaos, harm seniors, patients and the economy, and end Medicare as we know it,” SEIU Healthcare said on its Facebook page.

The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, Citizen Action Illinois, SEIU Healthcare Illinois & Indiana and Planned Parenthood Illinois Action are among the groups sponsoring the rally.

