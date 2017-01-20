Chicago breweries release anti-Trump beers on Inauguration Day

Ready for your post-inauguration beverage? Chicago breweries are releasing not-so-subtly anti-Trump beers after this morning's inauguration. Both Illuminated Brew Works and Off Color Brewing have released beers that will benefit Planned Parenthood and ACLU, respectively.

Illuminated Brew Works will be releasing a pale ale called 'Trumpty Dumpty' at 4pm at the Green Lady, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Green Lady's owner, Melani Domingues, has already voiced her displeasure about the new president, dropping MillerCoors products in December after the family that owns the brewery co-hosted a fundraiser for President Trump. All proceeds from the Trumpty Dumpty keg will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

If you're going for something a little more subtle, Off Color Brewing is releasing 'Class War,' a 9.5 percent ABV Gotlandstricka ale with honey, juniper berries and pearwood smoked malt at its bottle shop this evening. The bottles are $10 a piece and $1 of each sold will go to ACLU. These aren't the first Chicago breweries to release anti-Trump beers, with 5 Rabbit Cerveceria's Chinga Tu Pelo and Spiteful Brewing's Dumb Donald both being released recently.

Alternatively, if you just want to go somewhere and drink with part of your proceeds being donated to Planned Parenthood, you can head to Hopleaf's "Trump-free zone" during Inauguration Day. They don't have any TVs, there's so no need to worry about watching the hubbub—just grab your choice of beverage and relish in the fact that 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

