Chicago History Museum is now offering evening hours on Tuesdays

The day just got a little longer at the Chicago History Museum. That's because the museum announced that it is extending its regular Tuesday hours to 7:30pm—great news because Tuesdays are also free to Illinois residents.

The Chicago History Museum said the extended hours are part of an effort to give working adults and others with daytime responsibilities increased access to the museum's vast collections. Illinois residents have had free access to the Chicago History Museum on Tuesdays, but now they will be able to browse exhibits free of charge between 12:30pm and 7:30pm. The museum is also free to Illinois residents on February 20, March 4 and July 4.

