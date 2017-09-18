Chicago International Film Festival announces 2017 lineup

The Chicago International Film Festival announced the lineup Monday for next month’s 53rd annual fest, running October 12–26.

Among the high-profile fall films on the slate is Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf; the latter is being touted as a potential Oscar nominee. Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy The Shape of Water, featuring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon, will be the closing night presentation, with Shannon in attendance. The Chadwick Boseman–starring biopic Marshall was previously announced as the opening-night film, with Boseman, co-star Josh Gad and director Reginald Hudlin expected to attend.

Other possible Oscar contenders screening as part of the fest are coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson.

A special screening of Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up will bring star Vanessa Redgrave to the festival on October 17; on October 25, Patrick Stewart will be presented with the Gold Hugo Career Achievement Award.

See the festival website for the complete lineup, including the 16 films selected for International Competition. Individual screening tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 20 to members and Friday, September 22 to the general public; festival passes are on sale now.

