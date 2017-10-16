For the third consecutive year, Chicago tops Orkin's list of the 50 Rattiest Cities in America, thanks to the 39,000 rodent complaints the city responded to in 2017.

According to the National Pest Management Association, more than 20 million rodents invade homes each year. As temperatures drop, rats seek out warm residences in homes and businesses. Midwestern vermin must be more averse to winter than those in New York, which was named the "rat city" runner-up.

On Friday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed a $500,000 spending increase in 2018 for five additional crews of rat control workers, making 30 total in the city. The proposal also suggested investing in heavy-duty, 96-gallon garbage carts to keep trash away from rats.

If you want to keep rats away from your home (and your trash), check out Orkin's rodent control tips.

