Chicago is celebrating its international communities with a massive dumpling festival this fall

What’s more globally loved than dumplings? From wonton to ravioli to pierogi, just about every culture has a version of the dough-wrapped pillows. That’s why the Chicago Cultural Alliance is hosting World Dumpling Fest in Millennium Park this fall.

The daylong fest will take place on October 7, from 11am to 5pm at the Millennium Park Chase South Promenade, and tickets are on sale now. In addition to delicious bites from Chicago restaurants, the fest will feature live music from the Lion Dragons, Kreyòl Roots, and the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective.

World Dumpling Fest is the kick-off event for Inherit Chicago, a new month-long series that will take place throughout October. Though Chicago is home to a variety of immigrant communities from all over the world, it's also a very segregated city. That's what led the Chicago Cultural Alliance to create the intercultural series. Each Inherit Chicago event will pair two Chicago cultural centers for a fall celebration.

Nearly every ethnic museum is participating: the Filipino American Historical Society of Chicago, the Haitian American Museum of Chicago, the National Hellenic Museum and the Arab American Action Network—just to name a few. Stay tuned for the full Inherit Chicago lineup, which will be unveiled on August 14.

