Chicago Riverwalk will host international food and wine festivals this summer

It has only been two years since the first sections of the Chicago Riverwalk opened to the public, but the riverfront pathway has already become a mainstay of summer in the city. You'll have even more excuses to spend an evening by the water thanks to a new series of events that will highlight Chicago's 28 sister cities and their respective food, drinks and music.

Unifest on the River kicks off Thursday, July 13 from 4:30 to 8:30pm on the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets, with weekly festivals planned every Thursday through August 17. Each event will feature a DJ spinning music from a different country; international beer, wine and spirits; and foreign cuisine. You'll be able to sit by the water and munch on Italian mortadella sandwiches, Swedish meatballs, Chinese chilled noodles, Greek baklava and more.

Take a look at the full lineup of Unifest events, look forward try some new foods and maybe start planning that international getaway you've been putting off for months.

