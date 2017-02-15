Chicago will warm up to 60 degrees this weekend

This weekend will present yet another reason why Chicago winters aren’t that bad. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be in the low to mid 60s—a near-record high this time of year—with daytime highs above 50 degrees Friday through Tuesday.

The current record is 62 (set in 1981), and Saturday’s high will hover right around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. And, the fun doesn’t stop there. Temperatures on Presidents' Day also have a chance of getting into the 60s, with the WGN Weather Center forecasting a high of 65 degrees.

Not only will it be unseasonably warm, it’s also going to be sunny all weekend. There's a slight chance of showers on Monday, but considering it’s February, we’ll take it. Chicago has had a pretty mild winter so far this year and that trend doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. But we do live in the Midwest and a March snow storm isn’t entirely unheard of. So, get outside this weekend and soak up the weather while it lasts.

