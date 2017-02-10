11 reasons why Chicago winters aren't that bad

Winters in Chicago are rough. We’ll admit it. But, there are plenty of reasons why Chicagoans should embrace the cold. From great outdoor activities to survival preparation, the city does offer quite a few perks when the mercury drops. Sure, everyone knows that Chicago summers are the greatest, but here are 11 reasons why winter in Chicago isn't that bad.

1. Cold weather makes us tougher. On the one hand, the bitter cold and unforgiving wind have a way of cutting through the best winter clothes. However, this painful feature of Chicago winters helps you develop an acute sense of touch. You may even come to think of yourself as a superhero.

2. It's a good excuse to eat heartily. Chicago may be referred to as the Second City, but its dining options are second to none. With so many great restaurants, there is no shortage of places to get out of the cold and have a delicious warm meal.

3. It's the ideal time to go ice skating. On the days you’re actually able to step outside, you can slide over to one of the great indoor and outdoor ice skating spots in the city.

4. You can take advantage of Chicago's underground tunnels. Even if it’s too cold to step outside, you can navigate most of the Loop underground thanks to the Pedway.

5. The summer months become even more special. You don’t know what you got till it’s gone, and that rings especially true for summers in the Windy City. Part of the reason Chicago summers are world famous is because Chicago winters are basically like the second half of that movie The Day After Tomorrow. Since absence makes the heart grow fonder, we need winter to fully appreciate summer.

6. There's no better time to order in. In addition to great options for dining out, we also have plenty of great restaurants that will deliver food right to your door. Perfect for when it’s negative 5 and you can’t bring yourself to step outside.

7. You can also get booze delivered. Speaking of not stepping outside, Chicago also offers a variety of alcohol delivery services.

8. You can get to know your local bartender. If you are able to brave the cold for a night on the town, there are more than a few Chicago bars and restaurants with fireplaces.

9. Surviving winter is a full-body workout. You won't need a gym membership, because shoveling snow is the perfect way to work out in the winter.

10. You'll have clothing appropriate for any temperature. After your first unprepared winter in Chicago, you will quickly invest in all the winter gear needed to survive a nuclear winter (and that may not be too far off with the demander-in-chief handling the launch codes).

11. A dusting of snow is a good look for Chicago. Last, but certainly not least, the city is quite beautiful blanketed in snow.

