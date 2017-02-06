  • Blog
Chicagoans make plans to moon Trump Tower

By Erin Delahanty Posted: Monday February 6 2017, 6:44pm

Photograph: Anne Evans
Trump International Hotel & Tower

We're fans of thoughtful protest, meant to incite conversation and positive change, but some days we all need to take a moment to laugh. The satirical news show, S#!TSHOW is hosting Operation "Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!" through a Facebook event called Chicago Moons the Trump Tower.

According to the Facebook page, "Donald Trump doesn't think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let's show him that we do in the classiest way possible!"

Participants are asked to gather along the riverfront in front of Trump Tower at 3:30pm On Sunday, February 12 before dropping trough and mooning the skyscraper at 4pm. Weather forecasts are calling for a low of 28 degrees Sunday, which—by Chicago standards—isn't too bad for the brazen group of protesters baring their bottoms for 10 seconds. 

If you're not brave enough to show off your naked butt in public, you can follow the protest using the hashtag #rumpsagainsttrump. 

Staff writer
By Erin Delahanty 12 Posts

Erin is the Associate Publisher of Time Out Chicago, Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. If there's a DJ involved, she'll always request Beyoncé. Follow her on twitter at @edelahanty.

