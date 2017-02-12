  • Blog
By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday February 12 2017, 1:56pm

Chicagoans stripped down in Wrigleyville for Cupid's Undie Run
Photograph: Kristan Lieb

Nothing says “romance” like stripping down to your intimates…and running through Wrigleyville in the middle of winter. The annual Lakeview favorite Cupid’s Undie Run made its triumphant return yesterday afternoon, where hundreds of Chicagoans took the chilly challenge to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. I mean, forget the romantic restaurants—getting drunk at 12pm and running around in the cold like a maniac is truly the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Chicago.  

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. 

For any feedback or for more information email

