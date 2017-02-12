Chicagoans stripped down in Wrigleyville for Cupid's Undie Run

Nothing says “romance” like stripping down to your intimates…and running through Wrigleyville in the middle of winter. The annual Lakeview favorite Cupid’s Undie Run made its triumphant return yesterday afternoon, where hundreds of Chicagoans took the chilly challenge to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. I mean, forget the romantic restaurants—getting drunk at 12pm and running around in the cold like a maniac is truly the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Chicago.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest