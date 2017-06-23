Chicago's weekend forecast calls for cool temps and cloud coverage

Summer is in full swing this weekend with a slew of can't-miss festivals and events including Pride Parade, Logan Square Arts Festival, Mamby on the Beach and Country LakeShake Festival. Thankfully, the rain has cleared to reveal a damn near perfect forecast for imbibing outside all weekend long.

Today's temps max out in the mid-80s and dip down into the 70s this evening, offering ideal weather for happy hour on a rooftop or patio. On Saturday, we're looking at a high of 73 and a low of 57. Depending on when you head to Logan Square for live music, craft cocktails and art at the Logan Square Arts Festival, you might need a jacket (scoff now, but you'll thank us later).

Come Sunday, the day of Chicago Pride Parade, expect a high of 70 and a low of 55 with possible evening thunderstorms. In other words, catch the parade, grab brunch near the route and head inside to drink the rest of the day away to avoid getting caught in bad weather.

