Chiditarod XII rampaged through Ukrainian Square in unforgettable fashion

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday March 5 2017, 12:20pm

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

Chicago’s most beloved shopping cart race hit the streets yesterday, as Chiditarod tore through the streets of Ukrainian Village. Teams decked themselves out in costumes ranging from Vikings to NASA to Sesame Street characters. But don’t be fooled: Racers brought Olympic-level competitive spirit to the event. Apart from causing an afternoon of mayhem, the annual race raises money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. This year, nearly $44,000 was raised, proving fundraisers don’t have to involve stuffy small talk over shrimp cocktail. We caught some epic moments of the race and costumes—Check ‘em out below.

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

 

Photograph: Kristan Lieb

